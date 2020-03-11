On May 1, 2019, officers with the Woodbine Police Department, with assistance from the Dunlap and Logan Police Departments, executed a search warrant at 808 Normal St. in Woodbine.
At the time the warrant was served, controlled substances and paraphernalia, along with over 20 firearms and approximately 14,000 rounds of ammunition, were located inside the residence.
Brittany Stokes, 33, of Woodbine, was arrested at that time and charged with multiple counts of child endangerment as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Her husband, Walter Stokes, 34, also of Woodbine, was located at his place of employment and arrested on weapons charges due to a previous felony conviction in 2004.
Due to the large amount of weapons seized, along with the controlled substances within two and a half blocks of property comprising the Woodbine Community School, the decision was made to contact federal investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.
The information provided by the Woodbine Police Department was then presented to the federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Iowa and the case was accepted for federal prosecution.
The investigation involving the weapons and drugs continued with the assistance of BATFE agents and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.
Multiple indictments were filed on three individuals as a result of the investigation – Walter Stokes, Brittany Stokes, and Laura Chedester.
On March 3, Walter and Brittany Stokes were found guilty by a jury of their peers in Federal Court for the Southern District of Iowa in Council Bluffs.
Walter Stokes was found guilty of possession by a prohibited person, and Brittany Stokes was found guilty of possession by a prohibited person and making false statements on a federal document. Laura Chedester entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecution prior to the trial.
Sentencing is pending for all suspects involved. Walter Stokes was remanded into custody pending sentencing.
“This investigation and prosecution took a great deal of time and effort by all involved and has resulted in the City of Woodbine and Harrison County being a safer place,” said Michael Jensen, Woodbine Police Chief and lead investigator in the case.
