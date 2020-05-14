As a board, the Harrison County Supervisors has historically supported economic development projects with letters of support that are required for grant applications, tax incentives, and up to $1,000 in funding.
The Woodbine Wellness Center Committee presented a request to the board of supervisors at the regular meeting on Thursday, April 30, with a request for 100 times that amount.
Darin Smith, President of the Woodbine Regional Wellness Center Board, and Deb Sprecker, Coordinator of Woodbine Mainstreet, joined Todd Heistand, who was representing Woodbine Economic Development.
Heistand said he is also the construction manager for the wellness center project, and he owns land that could be developed into a housing subdivision in the vicinity of the proposed wellness center.
“Construction has started, the roof started going up and the foundation is being poured, so we are moving forward,” Smith said. “When we were here last, we talked about the CAT grant – Community Action Tourism grant – that we intend to apply for from the state.” Smith said.
Sprecker plans to apply for $900,000 in CAT-grant funding. The application does require the county to contribute cash or a financial in-kind, according to Sprecker.
She added that CAT grants are generally awarded for no more than 15 percent of the total project cost (approximately $525,000, in this case), and the project is expected to be funded at 65 percent prior to application.
“When we submitted the Iowa West Foundation grant, we were around 75 percent (funded),” Sprecker said.
“The wellness center itself is roughly a $13.5 million project,” Smith said. “We’ve got local money going into it. We have city bond money going into it; school bond money going into it,” Smith said. “We got $250,000 from Iowa West Foundation.”
Current plans are to pave Pike Trail from Easton Trail to Eighth Street.
“Could the county contribute to improving Pike Trail?” Smith asked. “Estimates we got from the county engineer range from $50,000 to $500,000. We are asking the county for $100,000 towards the improvement of that road.”
He added that a company is considering the area for relocation, but the road must be paved to accommodate that company’s truck traffic.
“Denison, Harlan, and Woodbine are the three options they are looking at. They probably won’t make a decision for another year and a half or so,” Smith added. “That would bring two to four families to town.”
On the other side of Pike Trail, according to Smith, the group is working on a future housing development.
“Additional housing that we think is going to be needed in Woodbine to address the families that want to come to Harrison County with the new wellness center,” he added. “And quite frankly, Woodbine needs a new subdivision.”
Pike Trail is a shared road between Harrison County and the City of Woodbine, and the board of supervisors conceded that if development of the area goes as planned, they will be responsible for part of the upgrade. However, the majority of supervisors were not prepared to commit $100,000 to the committee.
“That road is not anywhere near the wellness center,” Utman said.
Sprecker explained that Pike Trail would be the access point for a lot of the people coming into the wellness center.
“It is the most direct route for people coming from the east,” Sprecker said. “It is the most straight shot, and that will be one of my attachments in that grant.”
Supervisor Utman reiterated that he was not ready to commit $100,000 in taxpayers’ money to the project when the board recently had to drastically cut the Secondary Roads budget.
“In the grand scheme of things, on a huge economic development project for the county, that benefits the entire county, the point of the wellness center is to benefit people from Logan, Dunlap, Pisgah, Mondamin,” Smith said. “From an economic development standpoint, does that justify it? Do you have the money to justify it?”
Harrison County has previously provided funding for projects that were awarded CAT grants, including the Dunlap Golf Clubhouse and the Watson Station in Missouri Valley. The amount of funding given by the county was, at most, $1,000.
Utman further argued that he would like the engineer’s input as well.
“Why would you need him here?” Heistand asked. “We had the request coming; we knew that was going to happen. We don’t have the time for this.”
Though the engineer was not present at that time, the committee did receive his estimate for paving Pike Trail.
“I think the precedence has already been set (at $1,000),” Chairman John Straight said. “If we give you $100,000, I think other towns will come in, too. We would be bombarded.”
“That’s a great thing if someone else can put together a $13 million project,” Heistand argued.
Straight and Utman both argued that a $1,000 donation and the letter of support would be sufficient to include in the CAT grant application.
“That’s not economic development,” Supervisor Tony Smith said.
The committee argued that providing $1,000 for a smaller scale project would be comparable to providing $100,000 for their $13.5 million project.
“A thousand dollars is just not going to work. Is there interest in doing it in a next-fiscal-year pledge form? Would you be more comfortable with that, with language saying up to a certain amount? ” Sprecker said. “It is a big grant, and it is really a lot of work. The letter of support that we submit could be flexible but definitive enough to satisfy all parties, I would think.”
“If we put in $1,000, you would at least be able to apply for the grant,” Straight said.
“That’s not going to get us there,” Heistand said.
“It is a waste of time,” Supervisor Smith added, though he was speaking from the perspective of the wellness center committee.
“We have to do more than that,” Sprecker said. She continued to throw ideas out that included setting a range of monetary support divided into several years and beginning in the next fiscal year.
“Could we say we would in-kind the design and engineering support not to exceed $100,000?” Smith asked.
“I am all for the letter of support, but I am not comfortable with committing the county engineer for up to $100,000,” Utman reiterated.
“But it is not cash,” Smith argued.
“It is still taxpayer dollars,” Straight said.
Smith then explained that if the business relocates to Woodbine, and if the housing development becomes a reality, the county’s tax base will increase. He said that any support now would be returned in that way, as well as population and employment.
“We would collect that money back in two years,” Smith said. “What we want to do is invest in a business that pays us back. If we can get our money back, and I think we will.”
“That is speculation,” Utman argued. “I don’t want to see you miss out on that CAT grant, but I am not comfortable with $100,000.”
County Engineer Steven Struble presented his estimate for the proposed roadwork on Pike Trial, amounting to just more than $50,000.
Sprecker conceded that an in-kind donation of $50,000 for roadwork on Pike Trail would be sufficient for her grant application.
Though that work may be required in the future, and though the estimate is nearly half the amount first requested, Straight and Utman were still reluctant to offer that amount to the committee.
“By Iowa Code, the supervisors have the responsibility for economic development,” Smith argued. “We spend money every year on development, in 10 years we spend half a million. We fund the development corporation – that is half a million dollars in 10 years.”
“What project has that produced?” Heistand asked. “We are offering you one for $100,000 that pays you back.”
County Auditor Susan Bonham told the board that they do not have to come to a decision today.
“We do need a response before she can submit the application,” Smith said.
“I can’t wait because it is a very big grant to write. There are a lot of pieces to it,” Sprecker said.
Utman repeated that he was uncomfortable committing to $100,000 or $50,000.
“It is just not in our budget. I am all for giving a letter of support and some monetary (support) so that you can apply for that CAT grant,” Utman said.
“So what would be that monetary amount that is suitable for the application?” Sprecker asked.
Again, Utman answered he would offer $1,000, as the board has done with all the projects to this point.
“I guess I am going to ask for a vote, because you are one person, and we have got two other supervisors,” Heistand said. “You are against this if you are willing to give $50,000 to economic development every year that doesn’t produce (economic development), but you can’t support this.”
“I am not against this project,” Utman said. “That is completely different. You are doing a wellness center in one community.”
“Instead, we are going to pay $50,000 out every year and get nothing? What are we getting?” Smith asked. “What we should be doing is putting $50,000 a year into the bank so we have the money to do infrastructure projects because we are never ready when a project comes to us.”
“The CAT grant (committee) is going say the county is not supportive, and we are throwing it out,” Heistand said.
“How do you know that?” Utman asked.
“I don’t,” Sprecker said. “It is going to be highly competitive. You are asking me to go with a less than honorable (application). They are looking for partnerships and the money to align with that. Just $1,000 is not going to work.”
She asked for the board to add design work from the county engineer as a way to meet in the middle without spelling out a large dollar amount.
“You are just going way above what the county can do,” Utman said. “You have already said you have to have a certain amount. Then when we said we would give you $1,000. You said that will not work, but it does give you the right to apply for that grant. To say you are not going to do it if we don’t give you $50,000 is really bold.”
The following week, on Thursday, May 7, The Board of Supervisors signed a letter of support for the Woodbine Wellness Center Committee, which states, in part, that the county pledges to provide in-kind support for the project through improvements to Pike Trail with a value of at least $1,000.
