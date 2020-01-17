The Harrison County Roads Department has closed 260th Street from Boone Trail to Britt Avenue northwest of Modale. The road is expected to remain closed through Friday, Feb. 28.
Harrison County engineer Steven Struble has negotiated for construction and installation of a 20-foot by 70-foot structural plate culvert at 260th Street on the Old Soldier Drainage ditch.
The negotiated cost, Struble reported to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, totals $91,600, and Murphy Construction will be completing the construction.
Iowa state code allows for one-on-one negotiation of a project if bids were previously rejected as long as the negotiated cost does not exceed any of the bid amounts.
“We rejected it twice,” Supervisor Walter Utman said.
Bids for the same project were received in September of 2018 and again in April 2019 and totaled $113,230 and $198,000 respectively, according to Struble.
Murphy has agreed to complete the project using the same plans at a cost of $21,630 less than the lowest received bid.
“The water is down now,” Struble said. “There is only about three feet of water in there. Two months ago there was six feet of water in there.”
When Struble looked at the bridge two months ago, the water in the ditch was still present. Though there is significantly less water in the ditch now, it is flowing strong.
“All we would have had to do was shut it off on both ends and keep it pumped out,” Struble said. “Now, it will be difficult to keep up, so he is going to have to dig run-around channels.”
Adjacent landowner, Larry Buss, has already granted permission to dig those channels in his fields.
Currently, a temporary bridge spans the waterway. That will be removed as part of the project.
“The existing structure is caving in,” Struble said. “The southwest corner of the bridge has settled about another four inches.”
