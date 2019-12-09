The merger analysis for Harrison County Home and Public Health and the Harrison County Homemakers Agency has been delayed, Christy Jackson, ARNP, vice-chair of the Board of Health, reported to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.
The board sought the analysis to streamline services and cut expenses, perhaps to allow a merged agency to assist additional clientele in the future.
The merger analysis, first broached during budget season, was expected by Dec. 31.
Because both agencies operate under the Board of Health as well as the Board of Supervisors, a subcommittee explored merging Environmental Services as well, though that has not been discussed further.
Benefits and challenges are being examined. The committee is assessing whether the two agencies would work from one location and if more or fewer employees would be required. It is also studying the effects a merger would have on funding sources. Other considerations include regulations for Medicare and the Veterans Administration. The critical factor is enhanced services for the clientele.
While the merger is studied, Brad Brake, Public Health Administrator, and Denise Dobbs, Public Health Administrator Assistant, are in charge of the Homemaker Agency.
The Board of Health was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham. The merger subcommittee plans to reconvene in December to determine recommendations for the January Board of Supervisors meeting.
