A deal was struck in 2006 between Harrison County and the City of Pisgah to rebuild the bridge over the Soldier River at Pisgah. At that time, a 28E Agreement was signed, diverting Pisgah’s Road Use Tax funds to the county for loan payments.
The bridge was rebuilt and the City of Pisgah was given the responsibility of maintaining it, despite the bridge being on a Farm to Market route.
“(Previous County Engineer Tom) Stoner worked it out with local systems at the DOT to use the county’s Federal Aid bridge money to replace the bridge and have the City (of Pisgah) pay the 20 percent that would have been the county’s share, which wouldn’t have been reimbursed back to the Farm to Market fund,” Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble explained. “When I came that first year (2014), the DOT called and said we needed to be responsible for it. It is not a city bridge. It is on the Farm to Market route. When the City of Pisgah was told they didn’t have to continue hiring an inspector, they began to wonder why they had to pay for it.”
Struble estimates that the City of Pisgah was to pay $220,000 over a 20-year period.
“What they objected to is that the state takes out that money from the Pisgah Road Use Tax at the state (level) and deposits it in our account,” Struble said.
Because that is the sole transfer of that nature through the state, the board considered terminating the agreement with just six years remaining.
“Isn’t it time that we just end this agreement?” Supervisor Tony Smith asked during one April board meeting.
The matter was discussed further through the following months, and County Attorney Jennifer Mumm was consulted.
Finally, at the July 16 meeting, with Pisgah Mayor Ron Woodward and City Attorney Clint Fichter in attendance, the board took the first step in the process to reroute the Road Use Tax funds directly back to the City of Pisgah.
According to County Auditor Susan Bonham, Mumm and Fichter will work together to terminate the 2006 28E Agreement.
The board will revisit the termination agreement, as well as terminating the 2003 28E Agreement, at the Aug. 13 meeting, following the August Pisgah City Council meeting.
