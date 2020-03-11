Missouri Valley City Council member Sherman Struble brought up the use of storage containers inside city limits during a previous city council meeting, and on March 3 it was back in front of the city council despite Struble’s absence.
Previously, Struble had asked City Clerk Jodie Flaherty to find examples of ordinances regulating their use, and she provided the city council with ordinances from other municipalities regarding the issue.
After reviewing the examples, city council members discussed permitting the containers that are already in place as long as the current owners remain on the property as well – a practice referred to as “grandfathered in.”
If the city council approves a new ordinance, enforcing it could prove troublesome.
“It will be another thing we will have to enforce that is not really clear because there are so many around,” council member Eric Ford said.
Council member Rachelle Pfouts agreed that enforcing a new ordinance would be tricky, and she had other concerns as well. Every storage container the city council is aware of is on commercial property.
“We don’t have a lot of businesses in our community,” Pfouts said.
She added that those businesses that use the storage containers also bring customers in from other cities. She is afraid that it will send the message that the city doesn’t support local business ventures.
“They are contributing to our community,” Pfouts added.
The city council further considered advertising on the containers.
“If they are a commercial business, why wouldn’t they have the right to advertise?” council member Kenneth Dooley, Sr. asked.
Ford added that the main concern, for him, is preventing the use of the containers in residential areas. He further suggested fees for permitted use in commercial areas.
Flaherty added that she believes they are used as accessory buildings and that no permits have been issued for them.
Because Struble was absent from the meeting, the matter will be discussed again in the future.
Other matters before the board:
• Flaherty reported that Jody Meyer was hired as the new water clerk at the City of Missouri Valley. She has already begun working and training. Meyer attended the city council meeting to introduce herself.
• Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers reported that the department is restructuring the field fire truck, including putting a new reel on it. He also reported that he plans to attend a flood fighting training this month in Sioux City.
• The Missouri Valley Fire Department has been asked to burn off native vegetation at the school.
• The parks department is nearly finished repainting picnic tables.
• PeopleService reported that they have replaced the majority of the non-operational water meters in town.
• A new zoning map has been completed. Flaherty reported that it has been 23 years since the last zoning map update.
