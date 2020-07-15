During the June 30 Missouri Valley City Council workshop, council members discussed the changes the bypass will bring.
Jim Olmsted, the engineer contracted with the City, and John McCurdy, Director of Southwest Iowa Planning Council, joined the council to consider the levee aspect of the project.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers is working to incorporate a levee into the bypass to provide additional protection to the entire city. The USACE will cover approximately 80 percent of the initial cost of the levee and the City of Missouri Valley will be responsible for about 20 percent.
“One of the things we need to talk about is sponsorship of the levee,” Olmsted said. “They need the City, or somebody, to sponsor that levee – to protect the levee, maintain it, flood fight if needed.”
The sponsor would also be responsible for closing floodgates in the event of a flood.
“The responsibility would be fairly significant,” Olmsted added.
Mayor Shawn Kelly asked whose responsibility it would be should the levee fail.
“You will get inspected every year. As long as you participate in that program, if a flood comes along and wipes it out, the Corps (of Engineers) comes in a fixes it,” McCurdy added.
Access to the levee, for maintenance and repair purposes, might be provided from the City tree dump, but council member Eric Ford added that access is solely for those people responsible for maintaining the levee.
That might prove troublesome if the tree dump remains where it is.
McCurdy added that there are a few levees protecting parts of Missouri Valley, but with a new levee, there may be a new levee district.
“However it is structured I think it will be the City funding and operating that,” McCurdy added. “There is a whole section in Iowa Code about (levee districts).”
He added that all properties protected by the levee could be assessed, thereby raising revenue for maintenance and operation.
“They can tax all that property, such as the highway it is protecting, and the railroad,” he said.
