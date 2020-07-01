At the June 16 council meeting, the Missouri Valley City Council reserved one hour each day for Crossroads patrons at the Missouri Valley Aquatic Center.
Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. will be set aside for Crossroads patrons who want to swim, but may be sensitive to larger, louder crowds.
Aquatic center manager Katie Preston sought council’s approval after talking with Crossroads’ Market Director, Clint Sargent.
The patrons would benefit from a swim session that is not overly crowded, according to Sargent, who added that their goal would be to not fill up the pool.
“We will have staff there for the clients that we are supporting,” he added. “Individuals that live at home with a guardian or on their own aren’t able to come to the day program, so I don’t have the services to provide for those individuals.”
Because staff members will accompany the Crossroads patrons, at an average ratio of one to four, Sargent asked council to grant staff access under one family pass.
Council permitted the purchase of one pass for staff members, but they will only be allowed to use the pass when accompanying Crossroads clients.
At least one lifeguard will also be on duty at that time, according to Preston.
“I am really excited for this,” Preston said. “I am also lifeguard certified, so, if needed I can be out there.”
“If you run into any issues, Katie, let us know. If there is a staffing issue and we need to get more (lifeguards) in there,” Mayor Shawn Kelly said. “It’s the second day open and I know you guys are doing a really good job. If there is something simple we can do to help you, just reach out.”
Preston estimated that the aquatic center has seen between 100 and 150 swimmers each day.
“We have people coming from everywhere,” she added.
Preston said that the new sound system comes in handy when reminding swimmers to maintain the recommended social distance of six feet.
Since that council meeting, the diving board has been installed and staff is waiting for the state inspector’s approval before it can be used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.