Releases from Gavin's Point will not be reduced in October
Col. John Hudson announced that the Army Corps of Engineers plans to build a levee for future flood protection along the Missouri River.
Though a federal levee will offer protection, that solution may be a long time coming. In the meantime, the Corps is working on a three-phase system restoration program and may consider other options as well.
That was the answer given to Congressman Steve King during a stakeholders meeting in Missouri Valley on Oct. 2 when he asked Col. Hudson for future plans to protect citizens south of Sioux City and how the Corps plans to help the community of Hamburg in particular.
“We have been working closely with the state, Paul Trombino, and Hamburg Mayor Kathy Crane. We are developing a plan. That hasn't been fully resolved. Current conditions on the ground are preventing us from executing that at this point in time.” Hudson added regarding plans specifically for Hamburg.
King kept expectations in check, stating that the Oct. 2 meeting was not meant to solve the problem as much as it was to open the lines of communication and consider all the options.
“I didn’t expect to see this much interest in this today, but I am glad there is this kind of interest,” King said. “It tells me how many people’s lives have been affected by this.”
Despite record rainfall in the Dakotas through September, which has fallen on saturated ground, releases from Gavin's Point Dam will not be reduced and may be increased if increased rainfalls occur.
“Current releases out of Gavin’s Point remain at 80,000 cubic feet per second and they are going to continue to remain at that high level under the current forecast well into the fall,” Hudson said.
The challenge, according to Hudson, is compounded by a compromised levee system south of Omaha, Neb., which has more than 40 breaches between Council Bluffs and the Kansas/Nebraska state line.
The Corps has closed almost a dozen of those breaches during the first of their three-phase response to fix the levee system.
“So, we don’t have active flow going from the river side onto the landward side south of Council Bluffs with the exception of the southern most levee system which remains basically decimated. There is no protection there,” Hudson said.
Existing open-exit breaches throughout the levee system allow flooded fields to drain, but as river levels rise, that flow will reverse and, in turn, flood fields once again.
“You will continue to see that until we are able to get those outlet breaches closed this fall, and that is our phase two, which is restoring the system so we at least have a closed system to a 25-year level of protection,” he added.
The system will not be fully restored until the summer of 2020 at the earliest.
The third phase is a long-term project to determine how to improve the system for the future. Ultimately, the system capacity needs to be reassessed, a study that takes several years, Hudson said.
He warned stakeholders to be prepared for events in the near future as protection for the area is incomplete.
“Life safety remains the Corps’ first priority. If we have a similar melt event this coming March, we will have a similar impact,” he said.
“When floods occur, it is too late. It seems like the system was built for flood control, and it got hijacked,” Iowa Representative Jon Jacobsen said. “It is about life and limb and feeding the world. We have a true, real emergency.“
John Metz, an area livestock producer and owner of Metz Engineering in Crescent urged the Corps to start by removing chutes, choke points, and islands in the river.
“We need to get the river speed back up,” Metz, who is both an engineer and a marine surveyor, said. “The Missouri River is a navigable channel and needs to be used as such.”
The Corps is charged with eight purposes, including navigation, power supply, irrigation, species habitat, recreation, and flood control.
Any change to one of those purposes will take years of work, much of which would be done through court proceedings, John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management office for the Northwestern Division, said.
“What is possible as far as building reservoirs? That is something that could be studied as far as this comprehensive plan,” Remus said. “Do we need more reservoirs, bigger reservoirs? Do we need to change the storage? However, once you open up the master manual, you open up the whole master manual. You don't open up a piece of it. The last time we opened up the whole thing it took 15 years.”
“I am a farmer in the area, and everybody knows I am an ex-Corps of Engineers guy, so I understand the situation the Corps operates in. We have the second highest runoff year above Sioux City,” Larry Buss of Missouri Valley said. “There are things we can do, levees, set-backs, things like that that we need to factor into the equation as well as just looking at how the Corps is operating the reservoirs upstream.”
Hudson agreed that there are ways to mitigate flooding in the area, but added that there are dozens of levee systems built to different standards that don't operate as a cohesive system.
“It is broader than an engineering challenge, but it is very much a political and economic challenge,” Hudson said. He added that a Missouri River Commission might be required to address these challenges.
“How do we protect ourselves from a flood that comes down from above Gavin’s Point, and how do we protect ourselves from a flood that comes from below Gavin’s Point?” King asked. “What would happen if those two things come together? I don’t think anybody has asked that question yet.”
This matter will likely be revisited at the upcoming public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, located at 900 Larsen Park Rd. in Sioux City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.