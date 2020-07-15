The regional wellness center in Woodbine recently announced its new name – The CREW Center.
According to Deb Sprecker, Director of Woodbine Main Street, the wellness center’s Board of Directors worked with a branding company for the new name and logo.
“Goals for the new name were that it should be representative of the energy and accessibility of the facility, communicating the various uses and that these offerings fill gaps for Harrison County and the region, not just Woodbine,” Sprecker said. “Hence the name CREW, which is synonymous with ‘team’ or ‘groups’ working together.”
Sprecker added that the acronym resonated with the committee as well.
“CREW stands for Community Recreation Education and Wellness – all important focus areas for the facility to include indoor aquatics, fitness/weights, exercise classes, an elevated walking track, a community room, a non-profit childcare center, and STEM and Career Tech Ed classrooms for area high school students.”
The Woodbine Community Foundation applied for $900,000 in Community Attraction and Tourism grant funding, administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, for the $13 million+ project.
Though the CAT grant has not yet been awarded, construction continues on the center. Walls are up at the childcare center and the pool is being dug.
Sprecker said that the CAT grant process, is a long one with ongoing steps, and that the board is continuing with the process. The wait has not derailed progress on the facility.
The target date for construction completion is in December and most of the facility is expected to be operational in January 2021.
Additionally, the board is actively searching for an executive director, with applications being accepted through July 27.
“A daycare director search for the infant to 3-year program, Building Blocks Childcare Academy, will take place during the same timeframe,” she added.
In the future, the executive director will report to a 22-member board, which will provide oversight for the facility. Sprecker anticipates this to be addressed in September or October.
