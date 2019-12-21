New Missouri Valley City Council member is son of the city’s deputy clerk
Eric Ford’s successful bid for a Missouri Valley City Council seat left some citizens with questions about how certain potential conflicts would be addressed.
Following a request at the Nov. 19 Missouri Valley City Council meeting, City Attorney Todd Argotsinger was on hand at the Dec. 3 meeting to answer questions about the potential for conflicts of interest.
Councilmember Rachelle Pfouts brought those questions before the city council.
“My concern is that with his mother being our Deputy City Clerk, we could run into some potential conflicts of interest,” Pfouts explained. “I just don’t want us to get into a pickle down the road where he is voting on something he should be abstaining from.”
Pfouts invited Ford up to the podium to discuss the matter, and Argotsinger stood as well.
Pfouts asked Argotsinger to address what constitutes a conflict of interest and how the city council should proceed in those situations.
Argotsinger’s answer was that Ford should avoid voting on any motion for a wage increase, disciplinary action, or other action that effects Deputy Clerk Vonda Ford or the clerk’s office as a whole unless the motion was a blanket motion for every employee in every department.
“Your goal is to vote. You are elected to vote,” Argotsinger said, “so unless there is something that is a glaring conflict, you vote.”
He added that there will be things that arise that are unseen at this time, so at that time, Eric will need to abstain at that time.
“I think we will all, as a team, attack that at that time,” Eric said. “To…to…to bring me up here and put me in front of everybody, it is directly involved to me.”
Pfouts reiterated that she really just wanted the city council to be prepared, as conflicts of interest, which can become serious legal matters, are likely.
“I think there is a lot more that goes on within our city to worry about than the couple of things that may happen to be a conflict of interest,” Eric said. “I have worked for the City of Missouri Valley. I have done a lot of things for the city.”
Ford added that Pfouts had asked the same questions during the candidate forum at the Rand Community Center prior to the election.
“You came up to me at the Chamber of Commerce thing and said a lot of things to me that aren’t very nice,” Ford said.
Missouri Valley Mayor Shawn Kelly interjected that Argotsinger had addressed the questions, and that if anything else arises, the city council will address it at that future time.
“I want to make this clear, that she (Pfouts) is not trying to pick on Eric here. She just wants to make sure we have clarification before we go into this and end up in a bad situation,” Kelly said.
“I am just here to protect council down the road,” Pfouts said. “I just want to make sure we have all of our bases covered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.