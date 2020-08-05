“Dee Colwell has been described by a former coworker as having little green clovers running through her veins,” said friend and former co-worker Carol Gorham. “Dee lives and breathes 4-H and youth.”
Dee has served as chaperone and cheerleader as well as County Youth Coordinator.
She has been a 4-H leader and still helps with the Hawkeyes Ramblers 4-H Club and their Clover Kids group.
Though she was never a 4-H’er, her children were and her grandchildren are now. In 2003, the state 4-H office made her an honorary 4-H member.
“From October 1992 until her retirement in October 2019, Dee has been the lifeblood of Harrison County 4-H, encouraging youth to try new projects, to do their best, and always to make the best better,” Gorham added.
As she accepted the honor, Colwell said, “This is quite an honor, and I appreciate it, but I only got it because of all of you. You make life a lot of fun. I plan on coming back to fair a few more times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.