Russ Zeisler with Atlas Steel Erectors, the contractor that put up the Missouri Valley Elementary addition, received an unwelcome surprise when they completed their task.
As they moved their crane off the site, an inlet was damaged. They called for an estimate so they could repair the damage and left with Iowa Department of Transportation fines totaling more than $20,000.
The damage was estimated at $1,500. Brad DeLance, owner of Patriot Crane and Rigging assured the Missouri Valley City Council at the city council meeting on March 17, that his insurance will cover the damage to the city drain.
However, Atlas Steel Erectors was fined for moving an oversize and overweight vehicle on city streets.
“We had all the proper state permits and were unaware or uncertain if there is an application process for moving that type of equipment,” Zeisler said. “We were attempting to do everything, to the best of our knowledge, in accordance with any city and state laws.”
Zeisler was not aware of the City Code 66.02 – the city permitting process for oversize and overweight vehicles on city streets.
Zeisler’s information came from Brad DeLance, with Patriot Crane and Rigging, who has previously moved similar loads on city streets, at which time the city had no permitting process.
Missouri Valley Mayor Shawn Kelly told Zeisler and DeLance that the city council will need to look further into the situation before any decisions can be made.
“I couldn’t agree more,” council member Eric Ford said. “There are definitely things we need to look into.”
Council member Sherman Struble added that he would like the city attorney’s input as well.
If the DOT wrote the fine, council member Ken Dooley, Sr. said, there might be little that the city can do to remedy the situation.
“I think going forward we need to be more specific when we waive permit fees,” council member Rachelle Pfouts added. “I don’t know if that was a mix-up also.”
The city council will address the matter in the future. DeLance added that the companies plan to attend court and hope to come to a more desirable outcome.
