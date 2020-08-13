Jim Olmsted, the engineer contracted with the City of Missouri Valley, updated the city council on the progress of several ongoing projects during the July 21 city council meeting.
Olmsted’s colleague, Jake Zimmerer, has taken the lead on some of these projects and joined Olmsted telephonically for the meeting.
A change order was presented to the city council decreasing the total amount of the ditch cleanout and lagoon improvement project by more than $30,500 for work by Midwest Mechanical Industrial Services.
After approving that deduction, the city council approved two payments to Midwest Mechanical Industrial Services totaling $23,283.69, though the city council will hold just more than $6,200 in final payments for 30 days per Iowa code.
Olmsted further reported that the FEMA mandated archaeological study on Willow Park has been completed with no findings.
“The report has been filed. There were no findings that required further investigation,” Olmsted said. “We submitted that to FEMA and requested direction from them to proceed with that project.”
The Third Street booster station project is progressing, but the contractor has asked for a time extension to complete the job, according to Olmsted.
“It is our recommendation that we approve that,” he said. “It is a no-cost change order, but it extends the contract time to Aug. 15. We felt that was justified in light of the fact that there were some equipment delays due to COVID.”
Additionally, the city delayed the start of the project for two to three weeks while waiting on a deducted cost for the reservoir rehab project.
Olmsted reported that progress has been made on the library building’s foundation, and while the west side is done, work continues on the south side of the facility.
“The south side of the building presented some additional challenges due to access,” he reported.
Zimmerer reported that the street reconstruction project is nearing completion with some work remaining to enhance water flow as well as final seeding and touch up items.
“We ended up about $12,000 over budget; $28-30,000 of that was work up on Michigan Street where we had some major undermining,” Zimmerer said. “We are sitting just under $500,000 on both contracts.”
Had contractors not run into trouble on Michigan Street, the project would have been completed under budget.
