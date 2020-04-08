The Missouri Valley City Council approved several measures to protect the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Mayor Shawn Kelly issued an Emergency Proclamation, the city council discussed emergency procedures.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty presented a policy governing the municipality's emergency procedure for contagious disease. The draft included changes for sick leave in case an employee or the family member of an employee is required to quarantine at home.
“We need to choose one or the other. It is now federal law that two-thirds of their time can be used for time off for family,” Flaherty said.
The city council was asked to decide whether the employee would have to use their accrued hours for the other one-third of their time or if the city would pay the remaining amount.
Flaherty recommended that the city pay the remaining amount to allow employees the time to take care of themselves and their family without further worry.
“I completely agree,” Mayor Shawn Kelly said. “I know there are a lot of companies out there doing the same procedure.”
Another measure in the policy is a rotating personnel procedure.
“Every department in the city is essential,” Flaherty said.
Flaherty said that she would like to begin rotating staff in some departments if they are able to do so as the Harrison County Courthouse had begun before closing for self isolation.
The police department cannot rotate any personnel as their shifts will not allow, she added, and the street department prefers to have at least two people on duty at all times for safety. Those staff will be in separate vehicles at all times.
The city council approved the policy as presented, and it adopted a policy to hold electronic public meetings as a temporary measure during the pandemic.
Other actions taken by the council:
• Dog owners in Missouri Valley have a reprieve through July 1 to license their animals at this time.
• The public hearing for the fiscal year 2020/2021 budget was set for Monday, April 13, at 6 p.m.
Finally, Mayor Kelly offered his gratitude to citizens and city employees for their diligence in protecting themselves and others during this time. He encouraged them, as well, to shop locally as much as possible.
