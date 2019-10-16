The City of Missouri Valley was advised during a special meeting on Sept. 24 that the city’s water system water loss is higher than it should be. The elevated water loss was revealed during a review of a water study conducted by Olmsted and Perry Consulting Inc.
Jim Olmstead, Jacob Zimmerer, and Tony Meusch presented the water study, along with sewer and street studies to the council during the meeting, which will be reported upon in separate stories.
“Earlier this spring we decided to perform a study of the water system, the street system, and the sewer system. These (water and sewer studies) go more in depth in terms of looking at population projection,” Olmsted said. “We expanded the street study to include sidewalks and drainage as much as we could when we were doing the inventory of the streets.”
The firm used population projections to determine future demands placed on the water system over the next four years and how the existing infrastructure will perform under those demands – whether population is projected to increase or decrease.
Zimmerer reviewed the water system first, with distribution and a ground storage reservoir that dates back to the early 1900s, according to the report.
The firm further reported that supply wells, the treatment plant, and the water tower are all built within the last 20 to 40 years and that much of the aged distribution center has been replaced or extended as required.
“We have taken a very in-depth look at the existing facilities and the existing population’s water usage,” Zimmerer said. “We want to take an overall look at what it is and then whittle it down to how we can improve the system.”
He added that a couple of water projects budgeted this year already look forward for five to 10 years.
“A water system has two main functions,” Zimmerer said. “One is to serve the community with potable water; the second is fire protection.”
It was determined that the community uses approximately 87 gallons of treated water per person per day. Typically a community the size of Missouri Valley will use a total of 80 to 100 gallons per day for each person, according to Zimmerer.
Water loss in Missouri Valley averages about 30 to 45 percent in unaccounted-for water. This is the difference between the amount of water pumped and the amount that is metered. Water loss can be caused by water main breaks, hydrant use, and meter inaccuracies, but can also be due to unmetered users.
“(That average) is kind of high. That is something we need to look at,” Zimmerer said. “Who are the unmetered users? Who is using water on the city’s dime? We need to try to bring that number down.”
With 1,065 residential users and 145 commercial accounts inside Missouri Valley city limits, as well as 13 residential and 10 commercial accounts outside of city limits, narrowing down those without a meter could prove difficult.
Finally, the engineers broke down expenses for the water system and then compared that to the revenue earned off the system through metered sales.
The average cost per gallon of water produced for Missouri Valley is $4.40, while the average income from that water totals just $3.97.
“It actually costs us 43 cents more than what we bring in,” Zimmerer said. “That is something you want to look at.”
The water rates have not been increased since 2006/2007, according to longtime city employee Leonard Ratliff, who was present for the meeting.
Ratliff said that the last water rate increase was substantial enough to carry the community for years without another increase.
Currently, the city has planned and budgeted to replace the filter media in the last two of four treatment cells at the water plant at an estimated $175,000, as well as upgrade the booster station at an estimated cost of $270,000.
As the firm recognized that some water system projects are currently budgeted, Zimmerer added that other projects would be required during planning to operate and maintain a successful water system, specifically a new well within approximately the next five years.
These will likely include improvements to the distribution system and water supply improvements.
Some improvements are made in tandem with others throughout each year, and the city will take Zimmerer’s suggestions under advisement for future plans.
“When we do a street project, we budget for the water main to be replaced,” Olmsted said.
“Going through this gives us a good idea of what we need to do and how much it is going to cost,” Mayor Pro Tem Sherman Struble said.
“You are in really good shape in terms of water treatment and storage,” Olmsted concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.