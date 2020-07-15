Jim Olmsted and John McCurdy joined the Missouri Valley City Council for a goal-setting work session on Tuesday, June 30.
Council members had asked for a work session to set goals and preplan for the future. City Clerk Jodie Flaherty added that the City’s Comprehensive Plan has not been updated since 2012.
The discussion began with the upcoming U.S. Highway 30 bypass, which may still be a few years from completion.
“How will that affect the city, not only immediately, but long-term? This will change the city forever. It is going to have a lot of ramifications,” Olmsted said. “A year and a half ago (the city council) signed a memorandum of understanding with the DOT and with the Corps of Engineers. There were certain things (the city council) agreed to do in that MOU.”
He added that the Iowa Department of Transportation and United State Army Corps of Engineers are now actively planning the bypass, and consultants have been hired.
“We need to start thinking ahead and become visionaries. What do you want to see?” Olmsted asked the city council members.
In addition to the DOT’s preliminary design work on the bypass, the USACE is now doing engineering work on the levee aspect of the bypass, according to Olmsted, and the partners are seeking the city’s input.
“All these things are starting to come to the point that they are asking questions,” he told the city council. “What does the city want to do? How do you want to handle this? Your responsibility is going to be this; are you ready to take on the responsibility? That is going to be asked of you, and you need to be prepared to answer those questions.”
The favored route starts at the Highway 30/Interstate 29 interchange and parallels Canal Street past Sixth Street, eventually curving back into Highway 30 near the Iowa DOT shop northeast of Missouri Valley.
Flaherty added that the city was asked to look at the access points from the bypass into Missouri Valley at Willow Road and Sixth Street.
“There are a couple of things they want feedback on, including access to John Deere and St. Clair Street, and also where the tie-in comes back,” Olmsted said.
Preliminary plans are to build the bypass at an approximate elevation of 14 feet to provide flood protection for the city.
“We have suggested that if they build that levee, they build it as a certified levee so it can receive accreditation from FEMA,” Olmsted added.
“At the west end, we have had discussions about how does it hook into John Deere. To me, those are minor. What does John Deere think about that?” McCurdy said.
More importantly, from McCurdy’s viewpoint, is the future development of the city’s south side, which was addressed in the 2012 Comprehensive Plan.
“We need to express that this is the area we set aside for future growth,” McCurdy said. “Just as much as we want a bypass, we don’t want it going right through that ground.”
McCurdy added that the city council should keep future development in mind when permitting and zoning that area.
The DOT, Harrison County, and others prefer to limit the number of access points to the bypass, according to McCurdy.
However, the city’s tree dump where yard waste is burned is at the end of East St. Clair Street, and access must be provided or another site would be needed.
“If you have a new yard waste site where you want to burn, you have to be a quarter mile from any inhabited residence,” McCurdy added.
He added that such a site cannot be found on the city map; however, yard waste can be chipped or composted at a new location without that distance requirement.
The city council further discussed responsibilities, and more meetings are planned as the project progresses.
