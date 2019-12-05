Christmas stockings delivery

Pictured delivering to the food pantry are Kathy Brandon, left, and Phyllis Henrich, Tuesday Club Secretary.

 Submitted

The yearly Tuesday Club delivery of over 100 Christmas stockings for the Harrison County Food Pantry was completed for 2019. Members make and fill the stockings with toys, pencils, notebooks, stockings, mittens, and candy. This service project has continued for over 30 years. 

