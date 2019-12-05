Missouri Valley’s Merry Main Street continues to grow and provides more opportunities for family-friendly Christmas fun on Saturday, Dec. 7.
This is the second year the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce has held the event, and Santa is expected to be joining in on the fun.
The jolly old elf will be in and out of downtown businesses from 1 p.m. until about 5 p.m., according to Chamber Director Jeannie Wortman, where he is likely to find unique gifts items and refreshments.
The Missouri Valley Show Choir will stroll through town caroling from 2-3 p.m.
The Rialto Theater is rumored to be showing a matinee at 3 p.m. for the hometown event as well.
New this year is a recipe walk with 15 locations where visitors will find two favorite recipes and samples to taste.
Wortman added that recipe binders will be on sale at six locations for the recipes collected at the inaugural recipe walk.
Those binders can be purchased at D&R Treasures, Fisher’s Petals & Posies, Missouri Valley Antique Mall, Verizon, H&R Block, and the Harrison County Welcome Center and Historical Museum.
Additionally, Watson Station will host the Polar Express in the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a vendor fair in Grooms Hall to include treats and some special visitors, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“This will be our ninth year. We are going to have two food vendors this year and nearly a dozen craft vendors in the Grooms Hall alongside Santa Claus,” Mark Warner with Watson Station said. “We expect 1,500 to 1,700 visitors if the weather cooperates.”
Special guests Tim and Lisa Trudell, The Walking Tourists, of Omaha, Neb., plan to visit Missouri Valley during the Saturday holiday events as well.
In addition to their travel blog, thewalkingtourists.com, the Trudells have published two books and an e-book. They are excited to visit Missouri Valley for the Merry Main Street.
The Trudells enjoy traveling and have spent the last eight years doing so, often ambling about town to later blog about the special places and people that make communities, particularly in the Midwest, unique.
“We do like to attend area events so we can write about it on the blog and share photos,” Tim Trudell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.