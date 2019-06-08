CHI Health Missouri Valley recently named Jonathan Moe as its new President.
Moe most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah. In this role, Moe managed day-to-day operations of Shenandoah Medical Center and Shenandoah Physicians Clinic. At that location, he successfully provided oversight of a $27 million dollar expansion and renovation project consisting of a new medical office building, renovated emergency room and lab, and new surgery center.
In addition to his tenure at Shenandoah Medical Center, Moe served as CEO with the Avera Health System at Avera Tyler Hospital in Tyler, Minn., as well as Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland, S.D.
Moe earned his bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration from the University of South Dakota and his master’s degree in Business Administration from Wayne State College. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives as well as the Iowa Hospital Association Council on Education and Member Services.
Moe is excited about the opportunity to assist the patients of Harrison County and surrounding counties with their healthcare needs.
“I am honored to have been selected as the new President for CHI Health Missouri Valley. The organization has a rich history of providing high quality, exceptional health care to the communities in Harrison County,” said Moe. “I am looking forward to joining this fantastic team of employees, in addition to the well-respected members of the medical staff. Most importantly, I am looking forward to calling Harrison County home for my family.”
Moe is married and has two children. When he is not working, he enjoys playing golf, traveling, and spending time with his family. He will assume duties in Missouri Valley on June 26.
National Awards
Along with the appointment of new leadership, the hospital also recently was awarded two prestigious national awards.
Early in 2019, CHI Health Missouri Valley was designated as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the nation. This is based upon the measures related to quality of care, patient satisfaction, patient safety, and lower healthcare costs.
In May, the Chartis Center for Rural Health announced the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals nationwide with Missouri Valley proudly being on of them. Similar factors around quality, safety, and financial metrics factored into this ranking.
Darcy Behrendt, Vice President for Patient Care Services at CHI Health Missouri Valley had this to say about the awards, “We are honored and humbled to have been recognized as one of the best rural hospitals in the country. The awards are a direct reflection of our staff and providers, who come to work every day with an amazing amount of dedication and compassion to serve and care for our patients. It’s the high level of service and care that they provide which has led us to these national awards and continue success as an organization.”
For additional information regarding CHI Health Missouri Valley, go to chihealth.com.
