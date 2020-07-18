Looking for a fun way to celebrate the Iowa State Park Centennial? The new state park passport is the perfect way to get outdoors, earn prizes and celebrate 100 years of state parks.
This free passport will provide a family-friendly challenge to visit parks and track your own progress. Sign up at explore.traveliowa.com
As you visit more parks, you earn more prizes.
- Every unique check-in counts as an entry to the grand prize giveaway - a two-night cabin stay at Honey Creek Resort with waterpark passes, golf passes and access to all of the resort amenities! All check-ins through October 31 qualify.
- The first 800 passholders to visit three unique parks earn a free Iowa State Park t-shirt.
- The first 100 passholders to visit 10 unique parks earn a free State Park Art Print from BozzPrints.
