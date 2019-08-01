Goodrich Music Studio will present the musical “Oklahoma!” beginning on Thursday, Aug. 1, and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Missouri Valley High School auditorium in Missouri Valley.
“Oklahoma!” is the studio’s second annual summer production that showcases the talents of young local performers, directed and produced by Leana Goodrich, owner/operator of Goodrich Music Studio.
Though she has directed musical productions in the past, the upcoming full-length musical, ‘Oklahoma!,’ is the largest project Goodrich has taken on.
Her production staff, cast, and chorus, have been rehearsing the musical for most of the summer.
“Last summer I chose to do ‘Fiddler on the Roof Junior,’ which is about a third the show this one is,” Goodrich said. “This summer, I wanted to try something a little larger, so we just went really big.”
She chose this musical because it highlights many characters with a couple of love triangles, a lot of action, and a bit of comedy.
“There are funny parts, serious parts, and then there is fighting. You get what you want to see,” cast member Zach Sulley said.
Many of the performers are also Goodrich’s show choir students from Missouri Valley High School, while others are college students working to complete their degrees.
The high school students agreed that the summer production allows them to gain experience on stage and grants the older students the opportunity to guide younger students and become more cohesive as a team.
Hannah Goodrich will be a senior at Midland University this fall, and she is using this summer production as an internship towards her degree in arts management. She is the stage manager, fight choreographer, and light designer, as well as portraying Laurey, Aunt Eller, and a Dance Hall Girl in the production.
Fellow Midland students Nick Allen and Adam Schacht are cast members, and Pierce Bonacci-Johnson joins Allen as light board operators during the performance.
Ashlee Neil, assistant stage manager and props manager will be a freshman at Iowa Western Community College this fall. She also portrays the character Kate.
“This year, we went into the community for financial support,” Goodrich said. “We raised nearly $2,500 in donations and sponsorships from the community.”
Goodrich is grateful for the community support, and she is excited to bring a quality production to the public.
She invites all musical production fans and the community at large to enjoy their production of Oklahoma on Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 1-3, at 7 p.m., or Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m.
Production Staff:
• Director/Choreopgrapher/Pianist/Costumes – Leana Goodrich.
• Producer/Set Designer/Sound Designer – Lynn Goodrich.
• Assistant Stage Manager/Props Manager – Ashlee Neil.
• Set Construction – George Wolff.
• Light Board Operator - Pierce Bonacci-Johnson and Nick Allen.
• Backstage Hands/Box Office/Ushers – Cast Parents.
• Stage Manager/Fight Choreographer/Light Designer – Hannah Goodrich.
• Costumes/Make-up/Contributing Choreographers – Hannah Goodrich, Heidi Goodrich, Seanna Robinson.
Cast:
• Curly – Evan Gutzmer.
• Laurey – Heidi Goodrich.
• Aunt Eller/Dance Hall Girl – Hannah Goodrich.
• Ado Annie – Caite Foote.
• Will Parker – Jacob Meade.
• Jud Fry – Adam Schacht.
• Ali Hakim – Zach Sulley.
• Andrew Carnes – Nick Allen.
• Gertie Cummings – Gracie Stoops.
Chorus:
• Armina/Dream Laurey – Seanna Robinson.
• Fred/Dream Curly – Jordan Jager.
• Slim – Sebastian Caniglia.
• Cord Elam – Lucas Kline.
• Kate – Ashlee Neil.
• Ellen/Featured Dancer – Kaylun Victor.
• Daisy/Featured Dancer – Sophie Caniglia.
• Emily/Featured Dancer – Alyssa Jager.
• Virginia/Dance Hall Girl –Mariah Pleskac.
• Vivian/Dance Hall Girl – Virginia Iverson.
• Aggie/Dance Hall Girl – Bree Cooper.
• Eva – Kyra Johnson.
• Clara – Alexis Hernandez.
