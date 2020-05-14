The Missouri Valley City Council was presented with an ordinance amending the city code to allow cargo containers to be used for storage on commercial and residential properties.
The city council had discussed the matter at length and subsequently received no written or oral public comments for or against the amendment by their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 5.
“I have a lot of questions on this. If we go through with that, on the ordinance, it says, ‘includes incomplete or inoperable motor vehicles.’ So does that mean cars that are sitting around in yards that haven’t been moved for years – that we can do something about them?” council member Patty Stueve asked.
Jodie Flaherty explained that the ordinance prohibits using inoperable vehicles as a storage structure.
“Right. So that means that that isn’t being followed through with right now,” Stueve persisted.
“Basically, what it means is that you can’t take a boxed delivery truck and use that as storage,” Mayor Shawn Kelly explained.
“So cargo containers will be allowed, if we vote on this?” Stueve asked.
She also asked if neighbors would be notified first that a resident plans to use a cargo container for storage.
Flaherty answered that neighbors would only be notified if a resident appeals their denied application to use a cargo container.
“It would be treated just like a shed,” Flaherty explained.
Residents are expected to comply with zoning guidelines and setbacks. Additionally, cargo containers on residential properties are required to have consistent coloring to the primary structure of the premises and be free of any advertising.
The city council adopted the ordinance on the first reading, waiving the second and third readings, with Stueve the sole dissenting vote.
