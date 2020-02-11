On the morning of Saturday, Jan. 25, Missouri Valley Police Chief Ed Murray received an unexpected phone call.
He responded to a Missouri Valley residence where Josef, 80, and Sandra, 78, Huber had been found by a family member lying next to one another, deceased.
He contacted the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation as an early precaution.
Preliminary carbon monoxide testing in the residence was negative; however, the medical examination determined that carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of both deaths, according to Murray
A second test inside the residence was done, which showed dangerous levels of carbon monoxide from a pool heater in a detached poolroom that elevated the levels of carbon monoxide in the room in which the couple was found.
