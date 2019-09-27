The filing period to get on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election of city and school officials came to a close on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Susan Bonham, Harrison County Auditor has released the names of those who met the deadline. Logan-Magnolia Community School District patrons will also vote on a school bond issue.
City of Missouri Valley
Mayor – Vote for one:
• Shawn Kelly – incumbent.
• Dave Scott.
City Council – Vote for three
• Kenneth Dooley Sr.
• Eric Ford.
• Roger Gunderson – incumbent.
• Jody Meyer.
• Sherman Struble – incumbent.
• John L Tiffey – incumbent.
Missouri Valley School District
School Board Director – Vote for three:
• Joanna Barnard – incumbent.
• John Ferris – incumbent.
• Rick McHugh.
• Bridget Myler – incumbent.
City of Logan
Mayor – Vote for one:
• Clinton K. McDonald – incumbent.
City Council – Vote for two:
• David Czarnecki – incumbent.
• Kimberly Fisher – incumbent.
• Tiffany Scheuring.
City of Magnolia
Mayor - Vote for one:
• David Weigelt – incumbent.
City Council – Vote for two.
• Diane Archer – incumbent.
• Mark Hoffman – incumbent.
Logan-Magnolia School District
School Board Director – Vote for three:
• Matthew David Busing.
• Nicole Carritt.
• Danny Cohrs – incumbent.
• Melissa Klutts.
• Travis Kuhlman.
• Julia Witte – incumbent.
School Bond Issue Question:
Shall the Board of Directors of the Logan-Magnolia Community School District in the County of Harrison, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $5,500,000 to provide funds to build, furnish, and equip educational and gymnasium additions, and to remodel, repair, improve, furnish, and equip its existing educational facility, including related site improvements?
City of Little Sioux
Mayor – Vote for one:
• Laura Hartman – incumbent.
City Council – Vote for three:
• Dana Johnson – incumbent.
• Gardena Wallis – incumbent.
• Janiece Wallis – incumbent.
City of Modale
Mayor – Vote for one:
• James Cox – incumbent.
City Council – Vote for five:
• Kevin Ganzhorn – incumbent.
• Joshua Marshall – incumbent.
• Katie Offenbacker – incumbent.
• Write-in.
City of Mondamin
Mayor – Vote for one:
• Write-in.
City Council – Vote for two:
• Write-in.
City of Pisgah
Mayor – Vote for one:
• Ronny Woodward – incumbent.
City Council – Vote for two:
• Mike Carson – incumbent.
• Meredith Jenson – incumbent.
• Karen Wilson.
City Council – To Fill a Vacancy – Vote for one:
• Write-in.
West Harrison School District
School Board Director District 2 – Vote for one:
• Write-in.
School Board Director District 5 – Vote for one:
• Julie Kuhlman – incumbent.
School Board Director District 1 – To Fill a Vacancy – Vote for one:
• Tammy Neill – incumbent.
City of Woodbine
Mayor – Vote for one:
• Rick Gau – incumbent.
City Council – Vote for one:
• Darryl Cleaver.
City Council – To Fill a Vacancy – Vote for one:
• Robert P. Cogdill.
Woodbine School District
School Board Director – Vote for three:
• Kert A. Barnum – incumbent.
• Teresa Coenen.
• Shawn Cogdill – incumbent.
• Martin Murdock.
City of Persia
Mayor – Vote for one:
• Shawn Flaharty – incumbent.
City Council – Vote for two.
• Timothy Ellsworth – incumbent.
• William Pauley.
City of Dunlap
Mayor – Vote for one.
• Jason Knickman – incumbent.
City Council – Vote for one:
• Tyler Lampe – incumbent.
City Council – To Fill a Vacancy – Vote for one:
• Diane Tedford Kuhlman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.