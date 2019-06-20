Cameryn Schafer from Harrison County was awarded a $1,000 Stakey 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at a recognition ceremony on Sunday, June 2, in Ames.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 100 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $115,000. Recipients accepted their awards on Sunday, June 2, at the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony held in the Scheman Building at Iowa State University.
Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 50 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Schafer will be attending Iowa State University this fall to major in Diet and Exercise with a minor in Spanish. In her future, she hopes to become registered as a dietitian and nurse with an overall aspiration of becoming a clinical dietitian.
Schafer credits her 4-H experiences with helping her to discover her passion in healthy living and giving her a strong work ethic to support it.
“Being in 4-H has taught me how to persevere,” said Schafer. “Going to college will provide me with the education to attain my career goals, the opportunities to inspire youth as a leader, and the experience to be a good parent to raise youth of the upcoming generation.”
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
4-H alumni and staff contribute to the Iowa 4-H Foundation Scholarship Fund in honor of Shirley Stakey’s retirement to provide this scholarship. It is awarded to an applicant who will be a freshman in the upcoming academic year and who is attending ISU.
The recipient must be enrolled in Iowa State’s College of Human Sciences and be pursuing a major in a family and consumer sciences field of study.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.