Harrison County Conservation Board Director Scott Nelson presented his annual resolution for deposits into the conservation reserve budget, or trust account, on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors is the only board that can allow funds to be deposited directly into that account from donations, cabin rentals, Conservation Reserve Program rent, and grants.
Currently, the conservation trust account holds $550,000 to be used for capital projects, Nelson said.
“We’ve got a lot of capital projects that I can share with you guys. The big project is our nature center,” Nelson added.
While the resolution has traditionally been done each year in December, Nelson asked the board to switch things up this year.
“This year I would like to request that we sign this for five years,” Nelson said.
The reasoning behind the request is the cabin initiative. Harrison County loaned the conservation board $400,000 for the cabins earlier this year.
“We are going to pay back the loan from you guys from the revenues from the cabins,” Nelson said, “so lets just cinch that down tight for five years because that is the anticipated time it is going to take.”
Payment will be made once a year, and at the end of five years, the matter can be revisited and changed if necessary, Nelson added.
Nelson ensured that the board is legally able to fund the budget for five years at once. He said that he also asked several other conservation directors how their budget was funded.
“Out of 99 counties and 99 conservation boards, there are 99 ways to do this,” he said.
Nelson also shared some welcome news – the Harrison County Conservation Board was awarded $115,000 from the Iowa West Grant and an additional $75,000 from Dean J. King Family Foundation grant.
The grant funds will be used specifically for the cabin initiative.
“We’ve just got to get them there and get them occupied,” Nelson said.
Foundations have been poured and basement walls are in. Floors are being poured and the structures are expected after the beginning of the new year.
The Harrison County Conservation Board is accepted input for the three new cabin names through Friday, Dec. 20.
Name choices were Crow’s Nest, Monarch Ridge, Paradise Pine, Hawk’s Haven, Prairie View, Ponderosa Pine, Bluestem, Lake Vista, and Breezy Pine.
