Emily Fitzgibbon, owner of Little Threads Children’s Resale and Boutique’ and Busy Bee’s Playground in Missouri Valley, joined the Aug. 4 City Council conference call to follow up on a permit concern.
Fitzgibbon posted a video to social media on July 30 stating that many people don’t realize how much hassle it is to open a business.
Some of this hassle began after she moved her first business to a new retail location and erected a “beautiful” sign in April that was handmade for her.
Last month, she had heard that the new building inspector was enforcing codes previously ignored, which she thought was great. That is when she learned from another business owner that the City had been trying to contact her about the building permit required to erect a sign.
“I did everything I could to reach out to them,” she stated in the video.
After speaking with someone at City Hall, she spoke with the building inspector, learned that she needed to file a permit application and pay a permit fee, so she did.
In the video, Fitzgibbon said after she paid the fee she received a letter from the City of Missouri Valley stating that she would be required to pay a fine for erecting the sign prior to applying for the permit, and that failure to pay that fine could result in a civil penalty of $750 daily.
After reading the code and following up with City Hall, Fitzgibbon relayed via social media that her sign was exempt from the permit fee.
But that is not exactly the case. Fitzgibbon’s fine was waived due to unclear wording in the code.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty stated that the previous building inspector left a message for Fitzgibbon on April 14 that a permit was required to attach a sign to the building.
That inspector resigned months later and still no permit application had been received.
A letter was sent out on June 16, but was returned. That same letter was emailed to Fitzgibbon’s only known email address on June 29, but that too was returned undeliverable.
In early July, City office staff contacted the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce and was given a different email address as well as Fitzgibbon’s home address, according to Flaherty.
The email was sent out to the new email address on July 6, and the letter was mailed to the new address.
The application and payment were received on July 27. That same day, a letter was sent to Fitzgibbon explaining the penalties of not obtaining a permit.
It was this last letter that prompted the video on social media.
Flaherty said. “We are, right now, reworking our application so we can ask for more description. I can see the confusion (caused by) the old application.”
She added that building permits and inspections are in place to protect citizens, business owners, and patrons, as well as to ensure an appealing look.
“It (the ordinance) is very confusing. This is definitely an ordinance that needs to be addressed” Flaherty added.
She added that, when in doubt, whether for a business or personal property, call City Hall to ask if a permit is required.
To further discuss the matter, Fitzgibbon called into the City Council meeting.
“I just really wanted to reach out to you guys,” she told council members. “My biggest suggestion, and what I ask of all of you guys, is that when we need to do something, like a code or get a permit for something, instead of sending us a letter, like sending threats for $750 a day fine and just talking to us like that, if you could take the time and effort to come into our business and talk to us, that would be phenomenal of you guys.”
“I understand that is a lot of frustration on your side, Emily,” said Missouri Valley Mayor Shawn Kelly. “I also understand there was a $75 violation fee that we waived because… we know the ordinance is poorly written. The fact of the matter is that you affixed a sign to a building and you needed a permit. That is what you paid for (a permit) and that is what you got.”
He added that the situation was frustrating for the City employees and Council as well.
“I think the biggest confusion out there is that number one, when the permit (application) was filled out, it was not filled out clearly. Second, there were five attempts by the City to get ahold of you. There were voicemails, emails, and letters that were sent and returned. We also copied your landlord on it because we weren’t getting any communication back from you,” Kelly continued. “We have done our due diligence to get ahold of you. Putting it on Facebook that the City is going after a small business is not what we are here for.”
Fitzgibbons replied with expletives, at which time Kelly ended the discussion.
At the same meeting, the City Council voted to hire Melvin “Jay” Wheeldon to replace Tom Jarosz as the building inspector.
