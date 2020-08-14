Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.