In the wake of a tragic school bus accident in neighboring Pottawattamie County in 2017 that killed a student and a bus driver, the Missouri Valley Community School District considers transportation safety a top priority.
“Our number one priority is keeping kids safe, and the number two priority is getting kids to where they need to be. Our number three will be cost,” Dr. Brent Hoesing, Superintendent of Schools, said during the January Board of Directors meeting.
Director John Ferris asked how the district is ensuring their Missouri Valley drivers are capable of assisting students’ escape in an emergency such as the one faced in Oakland.
“Here is what seven states have adopted, and that school adopted afterwards,” Transportation Director Dave Hodges said. “Schools can internally create their own physical requirements as far as what they expect out of a bus driver.”
He then questioned if the board wished to impose additional physical requirements for all district drivers.
As testing becomes more rigorous for bus drivers throughout the nation, districts are already facing a shortage of licensed drivers.
Additionally, because the work schedule required for route drivers falls short of full-time hours, many capable candidates can’t afford to work the split-shift, seasonal, and part-time position.
“The negative side is how do you get drivers to replace them?” he asked. “I’ve got two people getting licensed right now. That is an ongoing process to try to recruit.”
Hodges praised his current crew’s dedication and abilities, but he and Hoesing have also been searching for creative solutions to meet the growing demands.
The district recently added a 12-passenger van to its fleet.
“It is already paying dividends and benefits,” Hodges said.
A coach or sponsor can drive the van to activities when fewer than a dozen students are being transported, he added.
Hodges further reported that, looking ahead, the board will soon be asked how to replace two leased buses that are due to be turned in at the end of this summer.
Currently, the district owns nine buses. Missouri Valley, along with many area districts, turned to leasing fleet vehicles when purchasing them became cost-prohibitive.
Lease costs have nearly tripled, according to Hoesing, and now is the time to begin planning ahead while the fleet is in good condition.
“I think you will see us roll these two leased buses off, buy one more bus if we can find a good used one, and then also buy another 12-passenger van, because if we can get another one of those in the fleet, that would be ideal,” Hoesing said. “Then, moving forward, we will probably start purchasing a new bus every year.”
He added that it would be best to complete the elementary school addition construction project before committing to large purchases.
