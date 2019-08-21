Building demolished in Pisgah
Rubble remains of the old F.E. Miller general store in Pisgah.

 Tonia Copeland

A historic icon is now gone. Harrison County road crews demolished the old F.E. Miller general store in Pisgah. The store, started before the turn of the century, closed in 1988. It was demolished the last week of July. The county will use the rubble for slope protection along roads in the Pisgah area.

