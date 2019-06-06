Brent’s Trail, a new, eight-mile hiking trail in Harrison County’s Loess Hills, will have a Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 8. The event is free and open to the public.
A welcome and trail dedication will begin at 9 a.m. at Murray Hill Scenic Overlook. Optional, guided hikes will start at Murray Hill at 9:30 a.m.
Attendees should park at the base of Murray Hill along 124th Trail near Easton Trail. Shuttles will be available up to the Murray Hill parking lot.
Hikers may hike half the route (about four miles) ending at 138th Trail, or the full route (about eight miles) ending at Gleason-Hubel Wildlife Area. Shuttles will be available from the halfway and end points back to the parking area. The full hike will take a few hours.
Brent's Trail is an eight-mile hiking trail connecting Murray Hill Scenic Overlook, Loess Hills State Forest, and Gleason-Hubel Wildlife Area. The trail is named after longtime state forester Brent Olson.
The trail is a partnership between Harrison County Conservation Board and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Other partners and supporters include Friends of the Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park, Loess Hills Missouri River Region, Golden Hills RC&D, and Loess Hills Alliance.
Hikers should note that this is a rugged hike on dirt and grass surfaces. Proper shoes, clothing, water, snacks, bug spray, and sun repellent are required if hiking. A sack lunch is recommended for those who plan to hike the entire trail. Portable toilets will be available at the start, halfway, and end points, but the rest of the hike will be remote backcountry with no services.
Event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.
More information is available at goldenhillsrcd.org/brentstrail. Contact Loess Hills State Forester Jeff Seago (712-456-2924) or Harrison County Conservation Board Director Scott Nelson (712-647-2785) with questions.
