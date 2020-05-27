Brandon Doiel

Why do you want to be sheriff?
I would like the opportunity to provide the residents of Harrison County with the safety and reassurance they deserve. Together, with the people of our county, I aim to build a stronger, safer community. A place where there is less crime, drugs, and violence for our citizens. A goal of mine is to build upon the strong foundation the Sheriff’s Office upholds. As a husband, father, Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator, I have worked very hard to help the Sheriff’s Office initiate change to become a stronger unit.
If elected, I will bring forth new ideas to regenerate our beautiful county, along with the other local law enforcement agencies and current business owners within our county. This will provide a stronger, more unified community to withstand the current struggles we face in society today. I will maintain a conservative budget while providing deputies with the equipment and training they require for the ever-changing needs of law enforcement. Safety is a must, not only for Harrison County residents, but for the deputies who serve as well.
I have served in law enforcement for the past 16 years and will work my hardest to bring forth both quality and improvement for the hard-working tax-paying citizens of the county in which I currently serve. I have been fair, dependable, and an open-minded team player capable of making decisions and providing guidance to others. I also have a proactive mindset focused on building a better and safer community together. I would like to make an impact within the community in which I live and raise my family and continue my law enforcement career in a way to be able to make quality decisions based off my experiences to make the people of Harrison County proud to call us their law enforcement agency.
What distinguishes you from the other candidates?
I have always prided myself on being a person of integrity. In this line of work, it can be easy to find one’s self in uncomfortable situations. You can always count on me to be fair, honest, and do the right thing in accordance with the law, no matter the situation or who you are. I believe my experience of having worked as a Deputy for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for the last 15 years, as well as having the knowledge and ability to perform all duties of the job, enable me to be the best candidate for the next Sheriff of Harrison County. This experience also includes managing the Harrison County Jail Facility. This plays a large role as many issues arise through the jail, and I believe having this knowledge places me further ahead of the other candidates. I also possess a degree of professionalism that motivates others by leading by example, and I can perform all duties required as a law enforcement officer for the State of Iowa. I have always had a proactive approach and have worked diligently to become a leader within the Sheriff’s Office during my law enforcement career. I have also earned the trust and support from employees of the Sheriff’s Office to become Sheriff.
What do you see as the sheriff’s primary role?
Being a leader with integrity. The Sheriff has the primary duty to contribute to the safety and well-being of the citizens by upholding the local, state, and federal laws. It is a profession in which we are expected to morally and ethically set an example 24 hours a day for the community in which we live and work. The seven-point star with the Sheriff’s seal that we wear on our chest represents our loyalty and trust to the justice system and the people we represent, and I will strongly uphold this commitment as the Sheriff of Harrison County.
What is Harrison County’s most pressing law enforcement issue?
Mental Illness and Drug Abuse are major issues that we face in law enforcement, not only in Harrison County, but everywhere. Data supports that 50% of individuals that are incarcerated have an underlying mental illness, and when you top that with drug abuse, I believe that percentage to be much higher. We, at the Sheriff’s Office, have made attempts to move forward with these issues by working with the Southwest Iowa Region for Mental Health and Disability Services. I assisted with the implementation of Integrated Telehealth Services within the Jail Facility, which allows an inmate to communicate with a psychiatrist through online services. These services also provide inmates with Service Coordinators who assist with getting the inmates on their feet for when they are released from the jail facility. I believe that if we can provide these individuals with these necessary assistance programs, it will help them with making better decisions and provide them guidance in developing a law-abiding approach in life choices; hopefully, keeping them from committing further criminal acts in the future.
At this time, Harrison County has multiple organizations that are attempting to reduce youth nicotine and drug use. How would you support these organizations’ goals?
I am currently responsible for organizing the Tobacco Compliance checks throughout numerous businesses within the incorporated and unincorporated towns in Harrison County and within the cities of Logan, Woodbine, and Dunlap. By performing these random checks, the Sheriff’s office has been able to prevent future sales of tobacco to underage youth within our communities. I also would like to see an increase in law enforcement presence within our schools to assist educators with providing information to our students on the harmful affects of nicotine and drug use.
Youth nicotine and drug use have been increasing according to the Iowa Youth Survey. How do you plan to address this issue in Harrison County?
I believe utilizing several different approaches would help address these issues. First, I would continue performing Tobacco Compliance checks with our local businesses to eliminate the sale of these products to our youth. Second, I would encourage the implementation of a D.A.R.E Program within the schools to help educate our youth about health risks associated with the use of drug and nicotine products and how this can lead to harmful addictions. Third, I would approach school administrators to cooperate with random checks of school buildings/grounds for unlawful substances on school property. Fourth, I would like to organize meetings and/or provide resourceful material to parents to educate them on how to detect the signs of use with these types of substances by their children.
Are you a member of any professional associations or have certifications that you believe valuable to serving as sheriff?
I have gained knowledge and experience from participating in numerous training opportunities and many hands-on experiences over my 16-year law enforcement career. Some of my training and earned certificates are as follows: Graduate from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2004 by completing 537 hours of Training to become a Certified Law Enforcement Officer for the State of Iowa, Certification for Incident Command Training through Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Certification of Training for Interview & Interrogation by CTK Group-Iowa Western Community College, ALICE Instructor Certification for Preparing Staff & Students for the Active Shooter, Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instructor Certification in 2008 with recertifications in 2011, 2013, 2016, and 2019, Certification from DCI to perform Direct Breath Alcohol Analysis in the State of Iowa using the DataMaster CDM, ARIDE Certification for Advanced Roadside Impairment Driving Enforcement Training- Drugged Driving, Certification for completing Training for Alco-Sensor FST, CPR-First Aid & AED Training Certifications, Annual Weapons Certifications for Handgun, Shotgun, and Rifle, Taser Certification with Participation Record, Graduate from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2018 by completing Jail Management and Jail Medication Management Training for State of Iowa with Annual Updates, Iowa Department of Public Safety IOWA/NCIC Certification, and Training for Maintaining Sex Offender Registry. I am also an active member of the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association, as well as an active member of MOCIC- Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center- (which is an organization utilized to facilitate multi-agency law enforcement intelligence information sharing).
What types of trainings and resources do you see yourself utilizing to better the department?
Law enforcement deals with ever-changing issues, especially with the development and progression of electronic devices and social media sites. I believe continued training within these areas would help the Sheriff’s Office in keeping up with changes that may occur in the future. I would like to offer more training opportunities for our deputies including the implementation of a D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program within our school systems. This program would consist of a law enforcement officer educating our children about drug abuse, addictions, and peer pressure. I would provide these offerings and trainings not only within the Sheriff’s Office, but also with all our local law enforcement departments, to build a team atmosphere. I believe training together would implement same-standard policing between departments to lessen any issues with complaints of inconsistencies within the varying departments.
How do you see the department working with the local service agencies and coalitions on topics such as violence prevention and advocacy services, substance abuse/treatment issues, human trafficking, and in general, increasing community policing?
I would heavily promote working with other departments and agencies to assist with dealing with these types of issues as I believe teamwork type strategies make for a more successful outcome for all involved. During my career, I have assisted with the implementation of several assistance programs for inmates housed within the Harrison County Jail Facility. I have worked with Integrated Telehealth Services within the Jail Facility and the Southwest Iowa Region for Mental Health and Disability Services. I believe these programs help them with making better decisions and provide them guidance in developing a law-abiding approach in life choices, hopefully keeping them from committing further criminal acts in the future. I have always promoted this type of approach and would continue to reach out to these prevention and assistance agencies with the hope of making our community a better and safer place to live.
Law enforcement also needs to work parallel to that of the Department of Human Services to validate the safety and welfare of our county residents. This would assist in areas such as fraud prevention and abuse, as well disaster relief assistance, which has been a challenge for many of our county residents. By working closely with DHS, the Sheriff’s Office can assist in various areas of day-to-day living situations of society members. Communication will be key to overcoming some of these issues among society. This may require collaborative meetings among all areas involved. I also believe law enforcement presence in our communities, both day and night, will provide proactive policing to deter all aspects of criminal activity.
Under your service, how would you define “community policing” and how would you engage the citizens to help better the community?
My definition of community policing is law enforcement building relationships with the community through interactions with local agencies and members of the public. Creating relationships to promote strategies that support partnerships to proactively address public safety issues within the community. I would promote law enforcement presence at local gatherings and public events to help build law enforcement and community relations in the right direction. These activities gain the trust and support of the public for law enforcement actions.
Describe your law enforcement managerial experience.
I have worked in law enforcement for 16 years, and over time, was promoted to my current titles of Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. I have attended numerous training and instructor courses throughout my law enforcement career. These offerings, along with the hands-on experience gained while working as a law enforcement officer, have provided me with the skills and abilities to become a respected leader within the department.
As Chief Deputy, I assist the Sheriff with overseeing the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office and providing guidance and supervision to the additional eight Deputies. As Jail Administrator, I am responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Harrison County Jail Facility, as well as the managing and scheduling of 12 Jailers. I also enjoy getting to patrol all areas of Harrison County, conducting criminal and accident investigations, and assisting other area and local departments and agencies.
What do you think is the most important skill of being a good sheriff?
Leadership is the most important skill of being a successful Sheriff. A qualified Sheriff must provide knowledge and guidance to others in a professional manner. This includes not only to law enforcement agencies, but to the members of the community as well. To provide the leadership the community deserves, a good Sheriff must possess integrity. Without integrity, one cannot ensure fair and just treatment to all parties involved. A levelheaded Sheriff is patient, compassionate, considerate, approachable, and provides open communication. I feel I possess all these qualities to become a great Sheriff.
Assess the recent performance of the sheriff’s department, and if elected would you keep it going in the same direction, or change course?
I believe the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office employs some of the best law enforcement officers within the county. The Sheriff’s Office handles many different types of situations: criminal investigations, accident investigations, courthouse security, transportation of inmates, execution of court orders, civil process, weapon permits, sex offender registry, as well as other varied demands to include operations of the Jail Facility.
I have had the opportunity to work with many great law enforcement officers and jailers during my career. I have gained a great deal of knowledge from these experiences. I have worked under two previous Sheriffs and would continue to use some of their strategies.
The current processes the Sheriff’s Office has in place provide the safety and guidance our residents deserve. Some of these current processes could be improved upon for the betterment of the office, as well as the members of Harrison County. My plan would be to implement some of my own strategies with the hope of building upon the sound foundation previously established in Harrison County.
What is the biggest need of the sheriff’s department now, and what would you do to fix it?
One of the many things that I would like to see improve is our response time to calls for service. We are responsible for coverage over a very large jurisdiction. I believe the implementation of our Call for Service and Incident Reporting programs onto our in-car laptop computers would help with eliminating the need to return to the office to perform written reports. We would be able to perform the writing of reports within our patrol vehicles, while being visible to the public at the same time. This would provide more law enforcement presence within our communities, which would help improve our response times and deter criminal activity. This would be due to being more visible and available to the county. This capability would free up more time of our Deputies to increase the needs and safety of Harrison County residents.
Currently, the Sheriff’s Office responds to situations that have previously occurred. I would like to see a more proactive strategy to prevent these instances from occurring. This may be done by patrolling of all areas using a more strategic approach in response to high crime areas based off statistical data from previous years.
I would greatly appreciate your support to be the next Sheriff of Harrison County and am humbly asking for your vote in the Primary Election on June 2!
Thank you,
Brandon Doiel
Republican Candidate for Harrison County Sheriff
