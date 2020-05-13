When she saw a post on Facebook that offered fresh produce at a fraction of the cost, Pisgah’s Haley Petersen had to check it out.
Distribution was in Modale, but that didn’t seem too far out of the way to save nearly 50 percent on fruits and vegetables.
“Then I found out they had been doing it for years, and I had been missing out,” she said. “A couple weeks after I started getting baskets, I found out they were looking for someone to take over.”
She stepped up to volunteer and became the site coordinator.
“It was a learning curve,” she said. “There is a lot that goes into it.”
About a year ago the local Bountiful Baskets site moved from Modale back to Missouri Valley, and participation grew.
“When we moved from Modale, we had eight to 12 (participants), and the first week in Missouri Valley we had 20-something. It is a bigger city, and there are more people to participate,” Petersen said. “It drops off in the summer, due to gardens and people supporting local farmers markets. Still, it usually stays around 20. It picks up a bit more in the winter, up to about 30 participants.”
The non-profit produce cooperative offers fresh produce every other Saturday, but their offerings don’t stop there. They offer organic baskets, and occasionally, the cooperative offers grains, local honey, olive oil, and more that can be added to a basket.
“I have priced out if you were go to the store, you get at least double your money. It is a really good deal,” she said.
“It is a volunteer-run, non-profit cooperative. All the money you put in to it, you get back in produce.”
Petersen said that this last January she noticed a marked increase, up to around 50 baskets. Then, within a couple of distributions it jumped to 70. By March, the site sold out at 96 baskets.
“The second time we sold out I had at least 20 people message me. Some of them were regulars, and they couldn’t get their baskets,” Petersen said. “We decided to do a double drop, and it required one coordinator for the first drop and a different coordinator for the second one.”
Amanda Durrett began coordinating the second drop, and the pair works together with volunteers to pull the distributions off.
Petersen believes the sharp increase in numbers is due to the pandemic, but the same pandemic required her to reconsider how distribution is achieved.
“It is convenient not to go to the store and deal with produce that has been picked over and handled and who knows what. When it started increasing, it was all about you don’t even have to get out of your vehicle,” she said. “I tried once to do (distribution) on my own. It didn’t go well. It took me forever, and I was sore, and people were waiting and waiting and waiting.”
Because she wanted to adhere to social distancing recommendations and limit the number of people gathered in one space at the same time, Petersen decided instead to use a limited number of volunteers and increase precautions.
Now half a dozen volunteers wearing masks and gloves unload the truck, inspect the produce, divvy it up between 96 baskets, and distribute them to vehicles that pull up, one at a time, on a schedule.
When that is done, they do it one more time. But Petersen, Durrett, and their volunteers will do even more to provide high-quality, economical produce to Harrison County.
“We are hoping, once the vendor gets set, to go every week,” Petersen said. “I would expect the numbers to even out. I know a lot of other sites sold out this week and some (participants) from those sites come to Missouri Valley.”
