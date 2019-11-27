It was a chilly meeting at Missouri Valley City Hall. A special Missouri Valley City Council meeting was held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, to discuss replacing the non-functioning boiler.
Heating at city hall has been solely through electric devices placed in each office and a stationary unit for the fire hall since the boiler went down.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty got quotes from several sources for the aging boiler system.
Three bids were received, the first for $29,874 from MMC Contractors, the company that maintains the boiler at the local hospital. The second bid was from Rasmussen Mechanical totaling $33,025 and the final bid for a total of $37,250 from Drexel Mechanical.
Some secondary work is necessary, such as a backflow device and emergency shut-off, Flaherty added.
“I don’t know the quality of any of these businesses, and I don’t want to get into the same thing we did with the water treatment plant,” she said.
Time is of the essence, as the boiler is a replacement and city hall is currently without reliable heat.
Following further discussion, the city council directed Flaherty to determine which business had the best warranty and ultimately gave her the power to make the choice when she determined the best value for the cost.
After further investigation, Flaherty determined the bid from MMC Contractors of Omaha, Neb., was the best. It includes a one-year warranty for parts and labor, as well as a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.
The city council approved and the boiler was ordered. MMC Contractors will contact Flaherty with a date for installation.
“I put extra money in the budget for any repairs that popped up, I just didn’t think we would have a $30-$40,000 boiler pop up,” Flaherty said.
During the special meeting, the City of Missouri Valley also sold five lots to Overland Group, LLC through the Missouri Valley Real Estate and Improvement Company during the meeting.
The land, located on the west side of Dean Dewaele Way, is currently unused and the house located adjacent to the property, does not belong to the city.
The house will likely be sold separately to the same group and future plans are, as yet, unknown.
