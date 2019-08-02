Will be honored at the Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend events Aug. 2-4
As a police officer for 20 years in Omaha, Neb., and now in Dunlap and Woodbine, Bob Steele has proudly put on his uniform and gone out to protect the public. But not even body armor could protect him against a diagnosis of cancer.
Along with the other three recipients of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation 2019 Spirit of Courage awards – Deb Bladt of Shelby, Dr. Darcey Butts of Glenwood, and Bobbi Calderon of Council Bluffs – Steele is a cancer survivor with a compelling story to tell.
Together, the four recipients are the focal point of the annual Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend events Aug. 2-4.
In the 17 years since the inception of the Spirit of Courage events, a total of $1.7 million has been raised for the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured cancer patients who need help paying for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday living expenses, such as groceries, rent and gas.
The Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend includes a golf tournament the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3, followed by a gala dinner and auction that evening. On Sunday, Aug. 4, the events conclude with a Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament. Tickets remain available for the weekend events. Contact the foundation at 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.
Steele’s cancer journey began in early 2017. A father of three and grandfather of four who had lost his wife to cancer in 2008, he had experienced some rectal bleeding, but dismissed it as hemorrhoids.
“Then one day I went to the bathroom and filled the toilet with blood,” said Steele.
He met with a doctor in Missouri Valley who ordered a colonoscopy.
“The bad news was that it was a cancerous tumor causing the bleeding,” Steele recalls. “The good news, in the doctor’s opinion, was that it was solvable.”
The weeks and months that followed became increasingly difficult. He underwent radiation therapy for 28 days. The location of the tumor made sitting extremely painful and driving nearly impossible. He relied on many people who volunteered to drive him from Dunlap to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs and home again.
One close friend, Mike Lorenzen, would drive from Missouri Valley to take Steele to Council Bluffs for appointments, while another friend, retired Omaha police officer Todd Newman, would drive from his own home in Gretna to Dunlap, take Steele to Council Bluffs, drive him back to Dunlap, and then return to Gretna – more than 250 miles – without a single complaint along the way.
Surgery to remove the tumor was performed Aug. 10, 2017, followed by eight rounds of chemotherapy that had many side effects. It became nearly impossible to eat.
“I dropped from 205 pounds to 150,” Steele says.
From August to March, both Dunlap and Woodbine held Steele’s job open for him.
“All they ever said was, ‘What can we do for you?’” he says.
There are lasting effects. He says nothing really tastes the same anymore. He also endures peripheral neuropathy, a pins-and-needles sensation and numbness in his feet.
He has a list of people and entities who supported him that fills a page, beginning with his children, who did everything from delivering food to using their vacation time to take him to medical appointments.
He is also grateful to the Dunlap and Woodbine Volunteer Fire Departments (Steele is also a firefighter), who held a free-will breakfast fundraiser for him, and the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation, whose assistance included gasoline gift cards that he could pass on to those who drove him to and from the hospital.
Steele also lauds his doctor at Heartland Oncology & Hematology, Sakeer Hussain, M.D., who supervised the chemotherapy and follow-up. Heartland Oncology & Hematology is a longtime partner of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center.
And there are others too many to mention.
“I got the name of everyone who treated me on the chemotherapy and cancer side at Jennie Ed, and I wrote each one a personal thank you specific to what they did for me,” Steele says. “You get to ring a bell there in the cancer center after your last official chemo treatment. When I did, I held up a sign that said, ‘Thank you for saving my life,’ and they took a photo.”
His three fellow Spirit of Courage recipients have equally compelling accounts of their cancer journeys. Attendees at the Spirit of Courage fundraising dinner and auction will hear more of those stories – and have the opportunity to help current and future cancer patients.
