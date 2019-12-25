Wendy Mueller, Executive Director of West Central Community Action Agency, sought increased funds from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 12 for the West Central Community Action Agency.
Annually, the board provides support to the agency. Last year, the county board granted $4,350 to the non-profit agency. This year Mueller asked for $4,500.
“I want to thank you for your continued support,” she said.
Funds are used as a local match for federal programs and to fund programs that provide financial assistance to clients.
Last year, WCCA provided $935,847 worth of services to 630 Harrison County households, totaling more than 1,500 people, according to Mueller.
More than half of those households operate below the 100 percent poverty guideline of $25,100, she reported.
More than $245,000 of the program’s service dollars was used for Head Start, $237,335 for fuel and utility assistance, and more than $7,500 was used for emergency food and shelter.
The agency operated two Head Start classrooms in Harrison County with one in Woodbine and the other in Missouri Valley.
This coming year, Mueller said, Woodbine opted out of Head Start.
Other support provided by the agency includes childcare services, WIC supplemental foods, local donations of food, clothing and other needs, senior aide employment and training, and family development services.
“So, for the $4,500, they bring in almost $1 million dollars,” Supervisor Walter Utman said.
The board voted unanimously to increase their support to the agency at the increased amount of $4,500.
“Thank you so much!” Mueller said. “We appreciate your support. It really does mean a lot to us.”
