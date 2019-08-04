A drainage project at the Missouri Valley Elementary School was approved at the July 15 regular Missouri Valley School Board meeting, though another proposal is sought.
“Over the winter months… there was a fairly good sized ice skating rink right outside the front door, as well as the side of the building,” Superintendent Brent Hoesing said. “One of the reasons is that when we did the cement work last year, we did such a good job sealing the cement against the foundation that the water no longer could go under our foundation.”
Hoesing added that, even though the cement slopes away from the building, the runoff from the school froze in place before it had the chance to flow away from the building.
“We can’t continue to have that liability,” he said.
Hoesing sought proposals to fix the concern as well as to complete the second phase of the work the district began last year.
“It would remove the asphalt along the north side of the building along the parking lot. It will lock in that foundation as well,” he said. “They will also run a series of grates and a drain pipe that will tie into the drain structure.”
Also, on the west side of the building, in front of the main entrance, contractors would make one large grate along the sidewalk and drain it into a buried 1,000-gallon dispense tank.
“It would essentially eliminate all the water issues we are having, but it is pricy,” he said. “Originally, they talked about running all that water into the street and feeding it into the storm system, but there is no storm system until clear down the street.”
The bidder that had submitted a proposal at the time of the meeting bid $25,800 to complete the work.
Hoesing asked the board to approve the project for up to $25,800, then if a second bid is received and it is less, the board can accept the lesser one, but if the proposal they already received is the only one submitted, contractors can begin the work right away.
“We’d like to start the work as soon as possible,” Hoesing said. “I really don’t want to do this work once the kids are back.”
The company is already at the school working on sidewalks and would begin this project right away.
