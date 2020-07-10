For a number of years the Harrison County Board of Supervisors has contracted with Business Cleaning Solutions to provide cleaning services at the courthouse.
This year the board learned that they would continue paying the same amount each month, $2,700, but the number of hours provided would be reduced from the current 40-hour schedule.
The supervisors expressed that the job is full-time and that, now more than ever, sanitizing the public space is crucial.
To that end, at the June 18 board meeting, they directed County Auditor Susan Bonham to seek bids from other contractors.
She returned with a bid at the June 25 meeting from Reflections Cleaning Etc., owned by Sandra Dickman of Woodbine.
Dickman toured the facility prior to turning in a bid.
“She even wants to do windows and blinds,” Bonham said.
Dickman’s bid includes duties on a daily basis as well as weekly, monthly and semi-annual chores.
The new bid for a 40-hour workweek totals $1,000 a week, or $25 per hour, billed out every two weeks.
Dickman added, in the bid, that the contractor would provide all cleaning solutions once the material on-hand is used up.
Additionally, the bid includes a deep clean early in July to include all windows that can be reached, as well as sills, doorjambs, blinds, and interior and exterior door glass.
The contractor would also sanitize all high-touch surfaces, clean lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, clean and organize the cleaning closet, spot wash walls, and deep clean the elevator, among other duties and regularly scheduled cleaning – for an additional, one-time cost of $875.
Because Dickman bid to scrub the floors, the courthouse will have to buy a floor scrubber as well.
There is currently no quote, bid or contract in writing from BCS, according to Bonham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.