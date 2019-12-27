Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the Harrison County Treasurer’s Office will require customers to provide a bill of sale when transferring titles for all motor vehicles, campers, and trailers between private parties.
A bill of sale, or purchase agreement, is already required for vehicles purchased from a dealership.
The Iowa State County Treasurer’s Association, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Revenue, aims to substantiate vehicle purchase prices, which have a direct impact on the fees that are remitted to the State’s Road Use Tax Fund.
The ISCTA Executive Board is encouraging all 99 counties to proactively require a bill of sale to be completed by both the seller and the buyer in advance of any administrative mandate.
Many counties already require a bill of sale between private parties and are allowed to do so pursuant to section 321.13 of the Iowa Code.
Harrison County will join other counties and require a bill of sale effective Jan. 1, 2020. The Bill of Sale shall include the seller’s name, make of the vehicle, Vehicle Identification Number, buyer’s name, date of sale, purchase price, and signature of seller.
A Bill of Sale form is available in the Harrison County Treasurer’s Office or online at iowatreasurers.org/Harrison.
