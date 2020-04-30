Big changes are happening at the Little Willow Dog Park in Missouri Valley.
“We are doing a lot of landscaping,” said Little Willow board member Sally Salter. “We have planted a lot of grass, and we have some new benches.”
Several dead or dying trees were recently cut down at the park, but stumps were left for a special project.
Community members “purchased” a total of seven stumps and provided photos of their dogs to Jeff Coss, a chainsaw carver from Cumberland.
“Our carvings have come from private donations from the people whose dog will be depicted on the stump,” Salter explained.
This weekend Coss will begin carving the stumps in those images, and each stump will eventually have a plaque attached to it as well.
Coss, owner of Bear Grove Chainsaw Carvings, said that he will be carving a total of nine dogs at Little Willow Dog Park, with two on a couple of stumps.
Coss hoped to get two stumps done at the park last weekend, but predicted rain postponed his plans to this weekend.
The stumps are five to six feet tall, and the top two to three feet will be carved.
“We try to do it on the weekends, so we are looking at three to four weeks total to get it done,” Coss said. “Depending on the size, ideally, we plan to do two stumps each weekend.”
According to Salter, the board also recently received a $1,000 grant from MidAmerican Energy to purchase new trees for the park.
“We will be getting those in as soon as we can,” she said. “We also want to place a couple of signs regarding the agility equipment.”
The equipment is made specifically for dogs, and children are prohibited from playing on it. The board is having signs made by the Iowa prison system.
“Jim Long made the equipment. He drew up the plans and made them from wood because we had priced equipment, and they are flimsy and terribly pricey,” Salter said.
Future plans include concrete tunnels, Salter added. She hopes to get those completed when the concrete work at the basketball courts and horseshoe pits are done.
The park is listed on the website rover.com, which draws travelers with canines into Missouri Valley so the pets can get some exercise while taking a break from driving.
“It draws people from everywhere,” Salter concluded, “so we are just trying to make it look spiffy.”
The dog park is located on the west side of Missouri Valley, one block north of West Huron Street between Boston Avenue on the east and Park Avenue on the west.
