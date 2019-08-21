Big Boy passes through
Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy steam engine number 4014.

 Brad Swenson

Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy steam engine number 4014 passed through Harrison County on Friday, Aug. 2, making a scheduled 45 minute stop in Woodbine (pictured) and drawing a big crowd of spectators as it stopped at the Lincolnway Street crossing. The train was traveling from Duluth, Minn., to the Durham Museum in Omaha, Neb. Big Boy number 4014 is the world's only operating Big Boy and the only one still owned by Union Pacific. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railway completion and Union Pacific Railroad is marking the occasion with a number of events throughout the year. 

