Big Boy passes through Harrison County

Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy, engine number 4014, made its way through Harrison County Monday morning, July 15, as it traveled to Duluth, Minn. It had scheduled stops in Denison, Carroll, Boone, Nevada, Iowa Falls, and Mason City in Iowa while on its way to Duluth.
There were 25 Big Boys built exclusively for Union Pacific, the first of which was delivered in 1941 to handle the steep terrain between Cheyenne, Wyo., and Ogden, Utah. Of the eight still in existence, No. 4014 is the world's only operating Big Boy and the only one still owned by Union Pacific.
Big Boy will return to this area in August with a scheduled stop in Woodbine on Friday, Aug. 2, from 3:30-4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
