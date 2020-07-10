Missouri Valley City Council, at their regular meeting on June 16, reviewed bids to address the neglected horse barn at the Missouri Valley City Park.
The structure is currently being used for storage, but it is becoming unsafe to use it even for that purpose.
One bid was received to replace the structure and the other two bids were to repair it.
“The replacement (bid) did not include demolition,” City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said. “The low bid (to repair it) was from Jack Hytrek Construction.”
Flaherty further reported that after speaking with Hytrek, of Honey Creek, the bid totaling $28,963, originally submitted in October 2019, is still accurate.
Hytrek further stated that he can begin work in August and that he estimates it will take about a month.
Funding for the project could come out of the hotel/motel fund, and Flaherty added that the Park Board may also write a grant for funding.
The winning bid does not include the cost of permits, painting, or caulking.
“Do we have any idea what those costs are going to be?” Mayor Shawn Kelly asked. “Council, I would caution you… if we put it up and it is bare wood that is going to cost $15,000 to paint it, that might make a big difference.”
“I would think park employees could do some painting,” Salter said. “At the point that he gave the bid, we wanted to know what his recommendation was for that building. Whether it was good enough to be fixed up to be used or if it needed to be torn down.”
“My biggest concern is that there is not a cost,” Kelly repeated. “It would be nice to know.”
Salter added that Hytrek would likely be able to offer a more thorough estimate.
“If we agree on this, there will be nothing stored in there?” council member Patty Stueve asked. “I am worried that it won’t be taken care of.”
Though it will continue to be used solely for storage, council members agreed that the structure must be maintained if this is done.
Council agreed to seek a more complete estimate before moving forward.
