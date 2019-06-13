Open House Friday from 2-4 p.m. to honor Bertelsen
After 13 years at the helm, Diane Bertelsen, Director of Culavin Heights, passes the reins to newly-hired Suzy Kocher this week.
Bertelsen is retiring to spend more time with her husband and family, including her mom in Missouri and children and grandkids in Colorado.
“I don’t know what retirement looks like yet,” she said. “I told (the board) that I wasn’t retiring; I was resigning because I am not tired yet.”
The building, which was constructed in 1972, has undergone a multitude of changes under Bertelsen’s watchful eye and often with her help.
There have been security upgrades; new roof, lighting, and ceiling; and three units are now ADA compliant. Bathrooms and kitchens have been updated, and new landscaping has been done, as well as the most recent parking work.
“This building is almost 50 years old, that was way before ADA,” she said. “All of our showers were a mess, and we remodeled all the bathrooms over about five years. I’ve gone out and mowed the lawn and fluffed rocks.”
Bertelsen said that she has enjoyed working with several great maintenance guys, a terrific board of commissioners, and she has enjoyed the residents she has connected with over the years.
“We have always been a team here. They have been wonderful,” Bertelsen said. “Marge Stirtz is chairman, and she has been with us since groundbreaking. She doesn’t get enough credit!”
There will be an open house at Culavin Heights on Friday, June 14, from 2-4 p.m. to thank Bertelsen for her work and wish her well in her retirement.
