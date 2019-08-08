Before we know it, school bells will be ringing all over Harrison County, and that means families have little time left to provide students with back-to-school clothes and supplies.
Freely Given, a free clothing exchange located next to the Community of Christ Church in Missouri Valley, is hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free clothes and shoes in all sizes are available and Harrison County residents are encouraged to stop, “shop,” and enjoy a free hot dog, ice cream, and drink!
The event will be held rain or shine. Volunteer Melba Struble encourages residents to see what is available, including clothes, shoes, and even household items.
Struble invites Harrison County residents to donate new or gently-used clothing and school supplies for the Back-to-School Bash.
“We are still accepting donations, not just for children, but for everyone,” Struble said. “If you are out for the day, come in, it’s not just for students.”
Items needed for every grade in the county’s districts can be found on their websites, but common supplies include #2 pencils, 24 count boxes of crayons, large eraser, spiral notebooks, three-ring binders, backpacks, scissors, facial tissue, red and black ink pens, pocket folders, disinfectant wipes, glue sticks, and ear buds.
“It is just such a great joy to get and then be able to give out. People can take as much as they need,” she said, “We have so many beautiful clothes, and not just for kids! This is for the whole community.”
Regular hours at Freely Given are Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, or to make an appointment, contact Melba at 402-651-2257 or Renee at 712-310-2922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.