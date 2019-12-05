The Mondamin Avenue of Flags Committee is completing its third full year this year. West Harrison High School students in the social studies classes, as well as the National Honor Society, assist in putting flags up around the school district communities during the nation’s six federal holidays.
Community members from Mondamin and surrounding school district communities pay for subscriptions to have the flags flown. The money from the subscriptions is used for maintaining the flags and flagpoles. Any remaining money from the subscriptions is granted to West Harrison National Honor Society. In turn, NHS accepts grant applications from school district teachers for classroom supplies.
This year, the Avenue of Flags Committee presented a check to National Honor Society President Nickolas Rife in the amount of $1,700.
