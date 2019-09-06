The Wisecup Farm Museum in Missouri Valley is the location for an Artisan Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy a day of shopping and checking out local artisans with their craft work. It is a perfect opportunity to begin your fall and Christmas shopping.
Wisecup Farm Museum is located at 1200 W. Canal St. in Missouri Valley. For more information, call Melba at 402-651-2257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.