There were a couple of entries from the area competing in the 4 County Fair’s Farm Tractor Pull in Dunlap on Aug. 3.
Everett Wohlers of Missouri Valley and Kevin Tornkvist of Missouri Valley each had full pulls in the 9700 16 Farm Stock division of the competition. Wohlers won the pull-off to place first in the division.
