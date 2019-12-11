Despite budget cuts in the past, Area Education Agencies continue to provide much-needed support for school districts, students, and families.
Those budget cuts negatively impact schools, and in turn, the students they serve.
Joe Woracek, Field Director with Green Hills Area Education Agency, presented a profile of the services provided by Green Hills Area Education Agency for the West Harrison Board of Directors at the Nov. 20 regular meeting.
“We are in between the state department of education and the school districts,” Woracek said.
According to information provided by Woracek, GHAEA has 285 staff members who work from eight offices serving 43 districts in 17 counties with six non-public schools.
The AEA serves more than 39,000 students and nearly 3,000 educators over 9,000 square miles.
Just a few of the services they provide include professional support, media services, and specialized services, such as early access referrals, individual education plans, support for gifted and talented students, as well as those for whom English is not their native language.
“About 80 percent of our AEA budget and staff are special-education related,” he said.
Following Woracek’s presentation, Superintendent Julie Trepa encouraged the board to speak with representatives at each opportunity about the services AEAs provide.
“I don’t think our legislators know what AEAs do,” she said. “AEAs have gone through a lot of cuts, and when they get cut, we get cut.”
