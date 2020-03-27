Pat and Amy Hoffman both worked in healthcare not so long ago. Now, as owners of Lonely Oak Distillery in Earling, they find themselves in a unique position to help the healthcare industry.
“We know what it’s like to be on the front line. We heard there was a need for hand sanitizer on the news and that a distillery in Oregon had switched over,” Pat said. “We realized we are in a unique position to help. We can create high proof alcohol.”
Hand sanitizer is about 80 percent alcohol, he added, and they had a lot of that.
“We have a lot of the raw materials – bourbon in a tote ready to barrel at 110 proof,” he said. “We will get it up to 190 proof and make hand sanitizer. It takes a lot of alcohol. One gallon of hand sanitizer is equal to about 12 bottles of our vodka.“
The couple began getting the other materials they needed about 10 days ago, and Pat said that orders are coming in from as far away as California.
“We are not turning anybody down. We are going to try to take care of a hospitals’ needs first, and we’re trying to take care of local people first,” he said. “Then, we are prioritizing essential services, such as truck drivers, health care, daycare providers, utilities, first responders, and law enforcement.”
The distillery had about 150 gallons mixed at the time of this interview, and Pat expects to have about 200 gallons done by the end of the same day, within hours.
He offers a word of advice to anyone who wants to order.
“We are trying to fill the need as fast as we can. I urge everybody to save empty soap bottles, pump bottles, anything you can fill up,” he said. “These are gallon bottles, and they are hard to use without something to pour it into.”
To place an order for Lonely Oak hand sanitizer, email lonelyoakdistillery@gmail.com, visit the website www.lonelyoakdistillery.com, or go online to the Lonely Oak Distillery Facebook page.
